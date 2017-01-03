wrestling / News

WWE News: Emmalina Is Coming In The New Year, WWE Posts Backstage Photos From RAW, WWE Polls Fans On Rumble Winner

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
emmalina-png

– WWE has posted a new video, promoting Emmalina’s debut for the new year.

– WWE polled fans on who they think will win the Royal Rumble. Goldberg is currently leading with 58% of the vote, followed by Brock Lesnar (13%), Chris Jericho (12%), Braun Strowman (12%), Xavier Woods (2%), Big E (1%) and Kofi Kingston (1%).

– Here are some backstage photo from RAW, courtesy of WWE’s official Instagram page:

@itsmebayley is the #1Contender to the #WWE #Raw Women's Championship! @sashabankswwe

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

With @wweaallday21 still in a wheelchair…@bigcasswwe goes it alone! #WWE #Raw

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

@mr.briankendrick faces off against @megatjp in #Cruiserweight action, NEXT. #Raw

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

Will @chrisjerichofozzy leave #Raw with the #RomanReigns #USTitle?! #WWE

A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on

article topics :

Emma, RAW, Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading