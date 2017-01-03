wrestling / News
WWE News: Emmalina Is Coming In The New Year, WWE Posts Backstage Photos From RAW, WWE Polls Fans On Rumble Winner
January 3, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video, promoting Emmalina’s debut for the new year.
– WWE polled fans on who they think will win the Royal Rumble. Goldberg is currently leading with 58% of the vote, followed by Brock Lesnar (13%), Chris Jericho (12%), Braun Strowman (12%), Xavier Woods (2%), Big E (1%) and Kofi Kingston (1%).
– Here are some backstage photo from RAW, courtesy of WWE’s official Instagram page: