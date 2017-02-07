– Announced for Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live is a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match between TJ Perkins, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and Jack Gallagher with the winner facing Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at Fastlane.

– Emmalina’s return to Raw is finally set…until it gets delayed again, of course. WWE has announced that Emma will make her return next week. Of course, WWE has announced dates for her return before and they’ve never panned out so…we’ll see.

– Here is the announcement video from Raw for the Rock N’ Roll Express’ 2017 Hall of Fame induction, as well as a video from Bill Apter with Robert Gibson’s reaction to the announcement: