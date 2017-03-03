– WWE has posted their latest slow-motion video with Enzo Amore dancing.

– Natalya wrote a column for The Calgary Sun in which she gave some advice to her younger self.

She said: “Life, like a great wrestling match, is filled with ups and downs and highs and lows. It has its clotheslines and dropkicks, but it’s all about kicking out before the three-count. Yes, you can be beaten, but never, ever allow yourself to be “broken.” In life, just as in WWE, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Sometimes an entire arena is on its collective feet cheering you on, feeding you strength … and other times you’re beaten so badly that you wonder how much more you can take. The next day, you do it all over again. Why? Because it’s who you are. I’m proud of you because you’ll keep going. You won’t quit. I know it. And you’ll get stronger because of all of those ‘important’ hardships. The brick walls you’ll face along the way are there for a reason. They’ll create a toughness and a resilience within you that you’ll need in order to thrive.”

– Rusev wrote the following about Jack Swagger: