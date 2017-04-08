– Enzo Amore has posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Drake.

More Life @champagnepapi A post shared by Enzo Amore (@wweaallday21) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

– Sasha Banks will appear at Friendly Neighborhood Comics (191 Mechanic Street Route 140 in Bellingham, Massachusetts) on April 14 at 3:30 PM. She will sign copies of her variant WWE #1 comic cover. Space is limited to the first 300 people who buy a comic.

– Samoa Joe is featured in the latest UpUpDownDown, in which he plays Sunset Riders with Xavier Woods.