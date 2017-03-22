wrestling / News
WWE News: Enzo Amore Shows Off Gym Tattoo, American Grit Premiere Date, Best Nikki Impersonation Poll
March 22, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest poll asks whether Maryse or Tyler Breeze did the better Nikki Bella impression on this week’s Smackdown. Maryse is currently winning with 55% of the vote.
– John Cena announced that American Grit will premiere its second season on FOX on June 11th, as you can see below:
Sunday, June 11th @AmericanGritFOX Season 2 #ShowYourGrit pic.twitter.com/R8VXdtijsD
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 22, 2017
– Here is a new video from trainer Joe DeFranco, who trains Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, featuring Enzo Amore. Amore shows off his DeFranco’s Gym tattoo and talks about his history with Joe in the video: