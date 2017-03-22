– WWE’s latest poll asks whether Maryse or Tyler Breeze did the better Nikki Bella impression on this week’s Smackdown. Maryse is currently winning with 55% of the vote.

– John Cena announced that American Grit will premiere its second season on FOX on June 11th, as you can see below:

– Here is a new video from trainer Joe DeFranco, who trains Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, featuring Enzo Amore. Amore shows off his DeFranco’s Gym tattoo and talks about his history with Joe in the video: