wrestling / News

WWE News: Enzo and Cass Teach Fans ‘WWE Network 101’, IGN Hosting Contest For Wrestlemania 33, Polish NXT Star Cuts Promo At Live Event

February 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has posted a new video in which Enzo Amore and Big Cass host “WWE Network 101.”

– IGN and WWE Studios are hosting a new contest for fans to go to Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. The grand prize includes airfare, hotel and tickets for two.

– Polish NXT star Babatunde Aiyegbusi cut a promo at last night’s live event in Jacksonville, Florida.

article topics :

Enzo and Big Cass, The Marine 5: Battleground, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading