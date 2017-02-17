wrestling / News
WWE News: Enzo and Cass Teach Fans ‘WWE Network 101’, IGN Hosting Contest For Wrestlemania 33, Polish NXT Star Cuts Promo At Live Event
– WWE has posted a new video in which Enzo Amore and Big Cass host “WWE Network 101.”
– IGN and WWE Studios are hosting a new contest for fans to go to Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. The grand prize includes airfare, hotel and tickets for two.
– Polish NXT star Babatunde Aiyegbusi cut a promo at last night’s live event in Jacksonville, Florida.
