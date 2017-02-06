wrestling / News
WWE News: Enzo Compares Himself & Big Cass to Oregon Trail, Holy Foley Preview, Stock Down
– WWE stock closed at $19.66, down $0.04 (0.2%) from the previous close.
– Here is a preview clip from tonight’s episode of Holy Foley on the WWE Network, featured Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider:
– Enzo Amore took to Instagram about being left out of tonight’s Raw Tag Team Title Match, which will see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend against Cesaro and Sheamus. Enzo compares himself and Big Cass to Oregon Trail, saying that “Beating us is the equivalent to making [it] to Oregon…because ain’t nobody who played #OregonTrail ever made it to Oregon.” Meanwhile, Cass stayed more succinct, posting to Twitter:
Enzo & I will be watching very closely. #RAW https://t.co/Gkio4vAFGB
— Colin Cassady (@BigCassWWE) February 6, 2017
So tonight #RAW comes at you live from Oregon…. & I gotta sit & watch Sheamus who looks like Fresh-Moz, & Cesaro, who got Pepperoni Nipples, take on Big Gal & Andy for the tag titles…. And so basically, today is the luckiest day of Big Gal & Andy's life, cause neither one of those shmucks gotta put their titles on the line against #TheRealestGuysInTheRoom in Oregon tonight. I mean beating Cass & Zo!?!??? Beating us is the equivalent to making to Oregon in #TheOregonTrail…. Cause ain't nobody who played #OregonTrail ever made it to Oregon. (Too many Oxen.. not enough yoke, guy at the general store runnin a muck, got wagon axles blowin out left & right, Joe broke his arm, cuppa hitch hikers jumpin on board wit the Cholera, cuppa people infected, lose an aunt… a fire in the wagon results in the loss of: 7 sets of clothing, your gun, 2 wagon wheels, and 19 pounds of food. Your eatin wild berries. Joe got snake bite. He gone. Judith just came down wit the Black Death, had to stop give her a brief funeral wit a tombstone epitaph in the middle of Missouri, lost a day. End up in Kansas wit a wagon: got a broke axel, all dead oxen, three bullets, & no gun. Just you and George who got yellow fever pushin the wagon to Oregon ????.) #AintNobodyNeverMadeItToOregon…. And s/o to anybody who ever came down with the Dysentery