WWE News: Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette To Take Part In Table For 3, Seth Rollins Game Against The Miz, New Gifs Show How Wrestlers Have Changed

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Sports Betting Experts have made gifs showing how wrestlers have evolved from the beginning of their careers until now. They include Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton and more.

WWE Evolution

– In a post on Twitter, Michael Hayes revealed that he filmed a new episode of Table For 3 with Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette.

– WWE has posted a new video of Seth Rollins gaming against The Miz for Xavier Woods’ channel UpUpDownDown.

