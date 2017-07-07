wrestling / News

WWE News: Eric Bischoff Reunites With Eugene, New Xavier Woods Jump Scares Video

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Nick Dinsmore posted the following on Twitter, showing that he recently reunited with Eric Bischoff…

– Xavier Woods started a new “Jump Scares” series with the video game, Outlast, on his Youtube channel. You can check it out below…

article topics :

Eric Bischoff, Nick Dinsmore, WWE, Xavier Woods, Larry Csonka

