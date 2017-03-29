– Eric Young has posted a column on ESPN talking about his idolizing Shawn Michaels, being inspired by him and more. In the article, Young talks about how he watched Michaels’ WrestleMania 25 match right next to the man himself when he arrived the WWE Performance Center and how he comes by when Michaels is teaching classes at the Performance Center now.

– WWE posted the first of Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania 33 diary videos today, as you can see below with Angle and his family arrives in Orlando: