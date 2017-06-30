– John Cena has been advertised for another WWE house show. The returning star is set for the July 17th show in Columbus, Georgia. Cena joins Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, The New Day, Shinske Nakamura, Dolph Zigger, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin as names advertised for the show.

– Eric Young took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his mother has passed away following a battle with cancer. You can see the post below.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of the Young family.