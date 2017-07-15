wrestling / News

WWE News: Erick Rowan Hangs Out With Band, Triple H Praises Sara Amato, Lineup For Live Event This Monday

July 15, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– The band Alestorm revealed that Erick Rowan visited them yesterday on the Warped Tour in Burgettstown, PA.

– Triple H praised Sara Amoto for her work with women’s wrestling in WWE and NXT. He wrote:

– WWE’s “Summerslam Heatwave Tour” will be at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia this Monday. Bell time is at 7:30. It will include WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles and Free Agent John Cena vs. Rusev. Other talent on the show includes The New Day, Shinske Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and more.

