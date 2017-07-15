– The band Alestorm revealed that Erick Rowan visited them yesterday on the Warped Tour in Burgettstown, PA.

– Triple H praised Sara Amoto for her work with women’s wrestling in WWE and NXT. He wrote:

For all the work you do and all the time spent preparing the future of our industry… we say #ThankYou to @WWESaraAmato.#MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/3zdqE6Osrr — Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2017

– WWE’s “Summerslam Heatwave Tour” will be at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia this Monday. Bell time is at 7:30. It will include WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles and Free Agent John Cena vs. Rusev. Other talent on the show includes The New Day, Shinske Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and more.