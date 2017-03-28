wrestling / News
WWE News: Erick Rowan Posts New Video, Ranallo Not at Smackdown Again
– Mauro Ranallo is still off WWE TV as he rests up from his battle with bipolar disorder. Bas Rutten, who is a friend of Ranallo’s, said last week that Ranallo is doing okay and noted, “I think he will be back very soon.”
– Erick Rowan posted his latest video to Twitter hyping his return from injury, as you can see below:
Hide and Seek… pic.twitter.com/ttTjBChnkq
— Erick Rowan (@ERICKROWAN) March 29, 2017