WWE News: ESPN Will Be Covering WrestleMania 33, Nikki Bella Comments on Teaming With John Cena
March 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Jonathan Coachman posted the following on Twitter, noting that ESPN will be at WrestleMania covering the events…
Nathan. LOVE hearing positive feedback. You should really enjoy @WrestleMania weekend and our coverage of Hall of Fame, Access, and mania. https://t.co/0Vi7qishFt
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 15, 2017
– Nikki Bella tweeted the following on the announcement that she will team with John Cena to face Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania…
Going to #WrestleMania with my Love @JohnCena!! This woman right here is on cloud 9! 😍💪🏽N #Nena #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/BaWsfsAlFk
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 15, 2017