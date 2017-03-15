wrestling / News

WWE News: ESPN Will Be Covering WrestleMania 33, Nikki Bella Comments on Teaming With John Cena

March 15, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Jonathan Coachman posted the following on Twitter, noting that ESPN will be at WrestleMania covering the events…

– Nikki Bella tweeted the following on the announcement that she will team with John Cena to face Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania…

article topics :

ESPN, Jonathan Coachman, Nikki Bella, WrestleMania 33, Larry Csonka

