– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductee Kurt Angle was a guest on The Taz Show earlier today. You can check out a video clip of Angle on Taz’s show in the player below. Taz made his WWE debut in 2000 at the Royal Rumble against Kurt Angle.

– Eva Marie recently released a video Q&A session on her YouTube channel. You can check out the video below. During the Q&A, she answered a fan question about her battle with alcoholism. Below is an excerpt:

“I’m not sure if you guys know but I am in a recovery program. You absolutely have to carve out time for it. You just have to remember how desperate and willing you were to get sober in the first place and never lose that feeling.”

– WWE released a video featuring Cathy Kelly recapping Bayley’s WWE women’s title win, and also WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus giving a shoutout to Bayley after the victory. You can check out the video below.