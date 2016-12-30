– WWE has announced that Lilian Garcia will be performing the National Anthem for tomorrow’s NFL game between the LA Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. The performance is in honor of her father, US Army Retired Lt. Colonel Eduardo Garcia, who passed away on Christmas Day due to his battle with cancer:

Just Announced: @LilianGarcia will sing the anthem at the #LARams game #NewYearsDay in honor of her father, Eduardo Garcia, Lt Col. US Army. pic.twitter.com/8cgB8OVFjB — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2016

– Here is the 2017 Desert Look Book for Eva Marie’s NEM Fashion brand: