WWE News: Eva Marie Fashion Shoot Video, Lilian Garcia Honoring Father After His Passing

December 30, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced that Lilian Garcia will be performing the National Anthem for tomorrow’s NFL game between the LA Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. The performance is in honor of her father, US Army Retired Lt. Colonel Eduardo Garcia, who passed away on Christmas Day due to his battle with cancer:

– Here is the 2017 Desert Look Book for Eva Marie’s NEM Fashion brand:

