– According to Wrestling DVD Network, the following extras are set for the US version of the 2016 Survivor Series two-disc DVD set:

DISC 1:

* Sami Zayn Doesn’t Need Motivation

* Charlotte Has a Message for Team SmackDown Live

* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho Join the Social Media Lounge

* Who will be the Face of the Cruiserweight Division?

DISC 2:

* Survivor Series Kickoff Match: T.J. Perkins, Rich Swann, & Noam Dar vs. Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, & Tony Nese

* Survivor Series Kickoff Match: Kane vs. Luke Harper

– Here is video of The Vaudevillains’ puppets sharing the true meaning of the holidays: