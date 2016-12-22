wrestling / News
WWE News: Extras For Survivor Series DVD, Vaudevillains on The True Nature of the Holidays
December 22, 2016 | Posted by
– According to Wrestling DVD Network, the following extras are set for the US version of the 2016 Survivor Series two-disc DVD set:
DISC 1:
* Sami Zayn Doesn’t Need Motivation
* Charlotte Has a Message for Team SmackDown Live
* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho Join the Social Media Lounge
* Who will be the Face of the Cruiserweight Division?
DISC 2:
* Survivor Series Kickoff Match: T.J. Perkins, Rich Swann, & Noam Dar vs. Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, & Tony Nese
* Survivor Series Kickoff Match: Kane vs. Luke Harper
– Here is video of The Vaudevillains’ puppets sharing the true meaning of the holidays: