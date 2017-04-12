wrestling / News

WWE News: Fan Criticizes Corey Graves on Twitter, Listen to Ruby Riot’s Theme Music

April 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Corey Graves responded to a fan on Twitter that doesn’t like Graves calling Finn Balor’s “PELE kick” an “overhead kick,” here is their Twitter exchange…

– Here is Ruby Riot’s NXT theme music, titled “We Riot”…

article topics :

Corey Graves, Ruby Riot, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading