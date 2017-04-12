– Corey Graves responded to a fan on Twitter that doesn’t like Graves calling Finn Balor’s “PELE kick” an “overhead kick,” here is their Twitter exchange…

@WWEGraves Stop calling Balor's Pele Kick a "Overhead Kick". If you insist on continuing, tell the SD Live team to call AJ's a Overhead too. — || Savage || (@JoshOwOSavage) April 12, 2017

Hey @FinnBalor, this guy doesn't like me calling the move the name you told us to call it. You should change it, it's clearly an issue. https://t.co/XPoS8wQYUp — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 12, 2017

– Here is Ruby Riot’s NXT theme music, titled “We Riot”…