WWE News: Fan Poll on Most Anticipated Match for Fastlane, Charlotte Pays Tribute to Reid Flair for His Birthday
February 26, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has a poll up asking fans which Fastlane match they are looking forward to the most. Currently, Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens leads the poll at 60 percent. 17 percent voted for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. Jack Gallagher vs. Neville had nine percent of the vote. Eight percent voted for Charlotte vs. Bayley.
– Today marks the birthday of the late Reid Flair, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and brother to WWE Superstar Charlotte. Charlotte posted the following tweet in the memory of her late brother.
Happy Birthday Champ ❤ wish we were driving down 51 to Nakatos for sushi. I miss you more every year. I love you as big as the sky 👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/HJ4lD808Vu
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 26, 2017