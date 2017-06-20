– WWE released a new fan poll asking what was the most jaw-dropping moment on this week’s edition of Raw. Fans could choose from the return of Braun Strowman or Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore. 59 percent of fans voted for Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore.

– Michelle McCool posted the following on her Instagram account during last night’s Raw. The Undertaker’s daughter provided some advice for her father if he were to rematch against Roman Reigns, which you can read below.

Watching “boom boom” when Roman’s music hit (before he came out)…..K: “booo…..daddy say BOO, he beat you!!! Next time just punch him in the face, kick him between the eyes then use your muscles to hold him down to count to 3! If he tries to move, just push him back down. Seriously, that’s all you have to do. Ok, daddy?!” #justlikethat