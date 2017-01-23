wrestling / News
WWE News: Fan Poll On Opponent For One More Angle Match, Bellas Open Fan Gifts, WWE Network Card Promo
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who they would like to see Kurt Angle have a last match with. As of this writing the results are:
AJ Styles: 26%
Brock Lesnar: 21%
John Cena: 15%
Rusev: 9%
Other: 7%
Roman Reigns: 5%
Seth Rollins: 5%
Cesaro: 4%
Kevin Owens: 3%
Bray Wyatt: 2%
Dean Ambrose: 2%
– The Bella Twins posted a new video to their YouTube account where they open up gifts from fans:
– WWE has released a new promo for WWE Network Prepaid Cards, which you can get at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and 7-Eleven: