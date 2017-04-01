– WWE has released a new fan poll asking which match on the WrestleMania 33 card will be the most brutal. Currently, 49 percent voted for Triple H vs. Seth Rollins. 11 percent voted for Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles. 11 percent voted for Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg. 10 percent voted for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. And five percent voted for Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt.

– WWE released a new preview for tonight’s match between Asuka and Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. You can check out the preview video below.

– WWE Superstar Sheamus posted some photos last night, showing that he’s still recovering from his injuries suffered earlier this week on Raw. Sheamus needed 15 stitches for a cut, and he’s still sporting a shiner. You can check out some photos Sheamus posted from last night, showing him with his stitches and shiner, below.