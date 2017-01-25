– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who they would most like to see on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s upcoming Swimsuit Issue; the poll includes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Lana, Maryse, Mickie James, Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks, Summer Rae or Tamina Snuka. 31% voted for Bliss while 19% went with Bayley, 12% with Becky, 7% for Lana, 6% for Nia, 6% for Sasha and 4% for Nikki.

– Here is a new WWE video, looking at the most dominant Royal Rumble performers…