– 70 percent of fans voted on Twitter that NXT TakeOver: San Antonio was a thumbs up tonight. The fan poll received over 2,100 votes.

Did you enjoy #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio? — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017

– WWE has released a video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance tonight at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. You can check out the video below.