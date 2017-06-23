wrestling / News
WWE News: Fan Stops Traffic For Photo With The Rock, More Old School Shows Added To WWE Network, Details On Release of John Cena’s New Movie
– The Rock posted a photo on Instagram with a fan, who stopped traffic to get the selfie.
Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy 😉 I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. 🤙🏾 #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld
– Two more “Old School” episodes have been added to the WWE Network’s Vault section. They include shows at Madison Square Garden on November 23, 1981 and December 28, 1982.
– John Cena’s latest film The Wall will be released by Lionsgate on Digital HD on August 1 and on Blu-ray/DVD/On Demand on August 15. The home video release includes audio commentary with director Doug Liman and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a making-of extra called “Facts from the Front Lines: A Visual Journey Through The Wall” and four behind-the-scenes featurettes. Blu-ray price is $24.99 while DVD price is $19.98.
Here’s a synopsis: The Wall is a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship.