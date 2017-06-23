– The Rock posted a photo on Instagram with a fan, who stopped traffic to get the selfie.

– Two more “Old School” episodes have been added to the WWE Network’s Vault section. They include shows at Madison Square Garden on November 23, 1981 and December 28, 1982.

– John Cena’s latest film The Wall will be released by Lionsgate on Digital HD on August 1 and on Blu-ray/DVD/On Demand on August 15. The home video release includes audio commentary with director Doug Liman and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a making-of extra called “Facts from the Front Lines: A Visual Journey Through The Wall” and four behind-the-scenes featurettes. Blu-ray price is $24.99 while DVD price is $19.98.

Here’s a synopsis: The Wall is a deadly psychological thriller that follows two soldiers pinned down by an Iraqi sniper, with nothing but a crumbling wall between them. Their fight becomes as much a battle of will and wits as it is of lethally accurate marksmanship.