– It appears that Fandango and Tyler Breeze will reprise their roles as their Southpaw Regional Wrestling characters today at Axxess. They posted the following photos of them dressed up as their characters on Twitter, which you can see below

Won't be able to make my 8-10a @wwe #axxess signing this morning but found a stand up guy to replace me #southpawregionalwrestling pic.twitter.com/5rgNaMdFxF — Fandango (@WWEFandango) April 1, 2017

– CNET has released a video explaining WrestleMania to non-fans. You can check out the video below.