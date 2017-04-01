wrestling / News

WWE News: Fandango and Tyler Breeze Dressing as Southpaw Regional Wrestling Characters for Axxess Signings Today, CNET Explains WrestleMania to Non-Fans

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– It appears that Fandango and Tyler Breeze will reprise their roles as their Southpaw Regional Wrestling characters today at Axxess. They posted the following photos of them dressed up as their characters on Twitter, which you can see below

CNET has released a video explaining WrestleMania to non-fans. You can check out the video below.

