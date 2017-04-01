wrestling / News
WWE News: Fandango and Tyler Breeze Dressing as Southpaw Regional Wrestling Characters for Axxess Signings Today, CNET Explains WrestleMania to Non-Fans
April 1, 2017 | Posted by
– It appears that Fandango and Tyler Breeze will reprise their roles as their Southpaw Regional Wrestling characters today at Axxess. They posted the following photos of them dressed up as their characters on Twitter, which you can see below
Won't be able to make my 8-10a @wwe #axxess signing this morning but found a stand up guy to replace me #southpawregionalwrestling pic.twitter.com/5rgNaMdFxF
— Fandango (@WWEFandango) April 1, 2017
No more 8am signing for me….. I was bought out…. #mackelroy #southpawregionalwrestling pic.twitter.com/QXQt1TLUFY
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) April 1, 2017
– CNET has released a video explaining WrestleMania to non-fans. You can check out the video below.