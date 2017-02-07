wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans Can Vote For Their Favorite WWE Couple, Stock Down

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $19.57, down $0.09 (0.46%) from the previous close.

– WWE is running a fan vote on their Facebook page for the WWE Universe’s favorite couple. You can find out more here. The options are:

* Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella
* Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
* John Cena and Nikki Bella
* Tyson Kidd and Natalya
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi
* Rusev and Lana
* Dean Ambrose and Renee Young
* The Miz and Maryse

The first round of voting pits Kidd and Natalya vs. Cena and Nikki. Nattie and WWE posted videos for the vote that you can see below:

