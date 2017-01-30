wrestling / News

WWE News: Fans Lose Their Minds Over Reigns’ Rumble Entrance, Behind the Scenes Rumble Footage, Stock Up

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE stock closed at $19.57, up $0.07 (0.36%) from the previous close.

– Here is a great video compilation posted by Twitter user Wrestling LAD of fan reactions to Roman Reigns coming in at #30 in the Royal Rumble, with the fans generally losing their minds once the music hits. You can watch the video, which features a lot of strong language, below:

– Here is a 4K behind-the-scenes video from the Rumble:

