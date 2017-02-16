– In the latest UpUpDownDown, Seth Rollins and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Gerald McCoy take part in the “UpUpDownDown All-Star Madden Challenge.”

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which legendary big wrestler they wanted to see battle Braun Strowman: Brock Lesnar, Andre the Giant, Bam Bam Bigelow, Big Daddy V, Big Show, Diesel (Kevin Nash), Kane, King Kong Bundy, Mark Henry, Sid, The Undertaker, Vader or Yokozuna. At this point, 32% voted for Lesnar with 21% for Undertaker, 15% for Andre, 6% for Diesel and Yoko, 5% for Vader and Big Show, and 3% for Big Daddy V.

– WWE superstars were at NBA games last night. Dana Brooke was at the Orlando Magic/San Antonio Spurs game while Rusev was at the Los Angeles Clippers/Atlanta Hawks game.