wrestling / News
WWE News: Fastlane Kickoff Show Stream, Owens & Goldberg Continue Twitter Exchange
– Here is the stream kickoff show for Fastlane, which will go live at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:
– Kevin Owens and Goldberg are keeping their back-and-forths on Twitter going right up to the event. You can see the latest exchanges from today below:
Judging by those ringside chairs, it appears I won't be the only one sitting on Goldberg's face tonight at #WWEFastlane… pic.twitter.com/HkpGMxrFhC
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017
Idiot https://t.co/76bUvBFSIs
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 5, 2017
How eloquent! How well-spoken! How witty! https://t.co/sWzhGvEEm6
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017
I'll outsmart Goldberg. I'll outwrestle Goldberg. I'll do whatever I want with Goldberg. I am leaving Milwaukee still Universal Champion.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017