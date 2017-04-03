– Neville revealed on Monday’s episode of Raw that he will have proper celebration for his WWE Cruiserweight Championship defense from WrestleMania 33 at 205 Live. Neville beat Austin Aries to retain the title.

– Also announced for the show was a Fatal Four-Way to determine a new #1 contender for the Cruiserweight Championship. Austin Aries, Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins and Mustafa Ali will compete in the match for the right to face Neville. 205 Live, as always, will air live after Smackdown on the WWE Network.