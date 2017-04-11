wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Meets Action Bronson, Simon Gotch Sets First Post WWE Bookings
– Finn Balor met rapper and TV host Action Bronson backstage at last night’s Raw. Enzo Amore gave Bronson’s son a signed pair of sneakers
Hummmmm That's delicious , @ActionBronson pic.twitter.com/vvKncsDll2
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 11, 2017
– The recently released Simon Gotch is set for the following appearances in July, which will be his first post-WWE bookings…
The man formally known as SIMON GOTCH @GotchStyleWWE added to #XWA48 "Exclusive Series" in London on Sat July 22. https://t.co/atI3hst0uz pic.twitter.com/lgL7Ke6PH8
— XWA Wrestling (@XWAUK) April 6, 2017
1st time ever! @GotchStyleWWE vs @DougWilliamsUK – Live in #Taunton July 28! #epic #wrestling #showdown #contest #fight #ChaosThoery pic.twitter.com/JXKzdrEGyq
— Pro Wrestling Pride (@ProPWP) April 11, 2017