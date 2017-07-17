– Finn Balor recently appeared on Sports Illustrated Now, named his five favorite wrestling entrances of all time; “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels (when he ziplined to the ring at WrestleMania 12), The Undertaker, Shinsuke Nakamura and The Ultimate Warrior.

– According to wrestlinginc.com, the WWE Battleground show is not sold out. At this time, there are still tickets available in the second and third rows. WWE also emailed out a promo offering tickets at a discounted price, with $55 seats being over half off at $25.