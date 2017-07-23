– According to WZ, Finn Balor was wearing medical tape on his shoulder at last night’s house show in Hamptons, West Virginia. It is worth noting that Balor was not wearing the tape during Friday’s show, which may discount the possiblity he was just the attack on him by Samson on Raw.

– WWE posted the following classic videos to YouTube. The first is Steve Austin making his return to help Team WWE against The Alliance in July 2001, while the second is Brock lesnar’s famous ad for SummerSlam 2003 where he F5’d a shark: