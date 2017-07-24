wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Promises Payback at Raw, Kevin Owens & Renee Young Get Heated on Talking Smack
– WWE posted the following video of Kevin Owens and Renee Young in a heated back-and-forth during the Talking Smack that aired after Battleground:
– Here is video of Finn Balor arriving at the site of tonight’s Raw in Washington, DC. Balor, who is facing Elias Samson in a No DQ match, says tat everyone saw Samson hit him with the guitar shot last week and while what happens tonight remains to be seen, “you know what they say about payback.”