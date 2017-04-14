wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor References Injury Rumor on Twitter, Behind the Scenes of New Day’s WM Entrance

April 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Finn Balor took to Twitter today and made reference to a report that he suffered a concussion during his match with Jinder Mahal due to a stiff forearm shot to the head. WWE has yet to comment on the injury. Balor posted the following:

– Here is a new video going behind the scenes of the New Day’s Final Fantasy-inspired WrestleMania 33 entrance:

article topics :

Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal, The New Day, WrestleMania 33, Jeremy Thomas

