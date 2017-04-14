wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor References Injury Rumor on Twitter, Behind the Scenes of New Day’s WM Entrance
– Finn Balor took to Twitter today and made reference to a report that he suffered a concussion during his match with Jinder Mahal due to a stiff forearm shot to the head. WWE has yet to comment on the injury. Balor posted the following:
🤕#finnfriday @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/W2ae9XbAtM
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 14, 2017
– Here is a new video going behind the scenes of the New Day’s Final Fantasy-inspired WrestleMania 33 entrance: