– Finn Balor took to Twitter to threaten Elias Samson after the latter nailed him with a guitar shot on Raw. The video clip shows Balor’s own experience wielding a guitar, as he hit NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi at one point:

Check check..

One Two…

Finn's coming for you! pic.twitter.com/MV1kKe8Vxz — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 20, 2017

– Tye Dillinger and Aiden English posted the following to Twitter, hyping their match for the WWE Battleground Kickoff show this Sunday: