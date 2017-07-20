wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Sends Elias Samson a Warning, Dillinger & English Hype Battleground

July 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Finn Balor took to Twitter to threaten Elias Samson after the latter nailed him with a guitar shot on Raw. The video clip shows Balor’s own experience wielding a guitar, as he hit NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi at one point:

– Tye Dillinger and Aiden English posted the following to Twitter, hyping their match for the WWE Battleground Kickoff show this Sunday:

