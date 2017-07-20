wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Sends Elias Samson a Warning, Dillinger & English Hype Battleground
– Finn Balor took to Twitter to threaten Elias Samson after the latter nailed him with a guitar shot on Raw. The video clip shows Balor’s own experience wielding a guitar, as he hit NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi at one point:
Check check..
One Two…
Finn's coming for you! pic.twitter.com/MV1kKe8Vxz
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 20, 2017
– Tye Dillinger and Aiden English posted the following to Twitter, hyping their match for the WWE Battleground Kickoff show this Sunday:
I know Philly…and I'm sure they would all agree when I say that your face is very punchable. See you at #BattleGround @WWE #Perfect10 https://t.co/J17yshUfMj
— Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 20, 2017
Around the world and back again…
Sunday the #DramaKing is your #Perfect10#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/lQlRW3fWVB
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) July 20, 2017