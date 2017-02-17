wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor WWE 24 Special Coming Soon, Triple H’s Dog Lives The Ric Flair Life
February 17, 2017 | Posted by
– Finn Balor posted the following teaser for his upcoming WWE 24 Special, which will air on the WWE Network…
'Now you're going to feel like you can fly' – @joshrafferty . Preview of #WWE24 Coming soon…. pic.twitter.com/FZ0ckSeURF
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 17, 2017
– Triple H posted the following image, showing that his dog lives the Ric Flair lifestyle…
Face-licking,
Belly-rubbing,
Trunk-riding,
Jet-flying…
Son-of-a-gun!!!
WOOOOOOOO(F) pic.twitter.com/FmSLtCLEDh
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017