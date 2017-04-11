– AJ Styles won the right to face whoever the United States Champion is after Payback on tonight’s Smackdown. Styles beat Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn to earn the shot. He will face the winner of the Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho match on a date after the April 30th PPV.

– Fan video from tonight’s Smackdown reveal that a “Fire Bradshaw” chant was shouted during the episode. You can see video of the crowd chanting below, as well as a fan being asked to leave for carrying a “JBL Bullied Me” sign. JBL has been in the negative spotlight over the past week-plus after reports came out that his behavior led to Mauro Ranallo’s leaving WWE TV, along with past reports of his bullying behavior: