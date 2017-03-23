wrestling / News

WWE News: First Bettings Odds For Corbin vs. Ambrose Match, Triple H Workout Video, New Cathy Kelley Video

March 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Bet Wrestling reports that in the first-released betting odds for the Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin match at WrestleMania, Corbin is currently thew favorite at 1/4 odds. Ambrose is an underdog at 5/2.

– Triple H posted a new workout video, which you can see below:

– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, looking at Roman Reigns spearing The Undertaker on Raw:

