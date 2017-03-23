– Bet Wrestling reports that in the first-released betting odds for the Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin match at WrestleMania, Corbin is currently thew favorite at 1/4 odds. Ambrose is an underdog at 5/2.

– Triple H posted a new workout video, which you can see below:

#MidnightWorkout ends w/

Blood flow restriction cuffs 10 sled sprints

8 sets ladder speed drills

Rolling planks#PainTolerance #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/C2qEoMAtqz — Triple H (@TripleH) March 23, 2017

– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, looking at Roman Reigns spearing The Undertaker on Raw: