– Zack Ryder has posted the first episode of his new web series “Z! True Comeback Story”, which looks at his road to returning to WWE. He talks about his morning routine, working hard in physical rehabilitation and the pain of the injury to his knee. He added that after Mojo helped him to the back, it felt like the Hype Bros were “riding off into the sunset” so Mojo could become a singles wrestler.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which RAW superstar is in the most danger of losing their belt at Wrestlemania 33. Goldberg currently leads with 51%, followed by Chris Jericho (16%), Bayley (15%), Neville (9%) and Gallows/Anderson (8%).

– WWE has also posted a clip of Bray Wyatt’s entrance at Wrestlemania 30 three years ago.