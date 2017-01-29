– Stephanie McMahon isn’t the only Raw authority figure dealing with someone on Raw. Following Braun Strowman’s getting involved in the Universal Championship match by attacking Roman Reigns, Mick Foley said he will be addressing Strowman on Monday.

The news comes after McMahon said that she would deal with Seth Rollins’ crashing NXT trying to confront Triple H on Raw.

– Here is the promo for next month’s Elimination Chamber, which is a Smackdown-brand PPV and will take place on February 12th:

– WWE posted the following pic of Nevile posing with his newly-won Cruisweight Championship backstage at the Royal Rumble: