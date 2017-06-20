– Xavier Woods has released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring Becky Lynch and The New Day where they play Final Fantasy XIV. You can check out the video below.

– Randy Orton apparently hit his 1800th career RKO at last night’s WWE house show in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can check out footage of his 1800th RKO below.

– WrestlingInc.com reports that Raw was No. 1 in series and specials for last night’s social media TV ratings for Nielsen. The show had 122,000 interactions with 25,000 unique authors on Twitter. This was an increase from last week’s 82,000 Twitter interactions with 19,000 unique authors. Raw had 189,000 Facebook interactions and 125,000 unique authors. This was a decrease from last week’s 249,000 interactions with 173,000 unique authors on the platform.