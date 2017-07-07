– In an article for Birth. Movies. Death. about GLOW’s impact on women’s wrestling, former WWE writer Nico Gendron spoke about the women’s revolution in WWE and women’s wrestling storylines in general at the company.

She said: “I was hired at WWE in the summer of 2015, right after they introduced ‘The Divas Revolution.’ In a male-dominated writers room, a female perspective was needed as WWE’s women wrestlers were expected to rise above their traditional role of full-time arm candy and part-time wrestler to share consistent (though limited) air time with their male, Superstar counterparts. I learned quickly that this wrestling dynasty hadn’t caught up to the main cultural dialogue around feminism and female empowerment that was electric outside WWE. With a great deal of ground to cover, I realized I would have to embrace the little victories, like storylines that do not hinge on a disagreement over a male love interest, avoiding dialogue where male Superstars reduce female wrestlers by telling them to shut up or by positioning them as getting in the way of their own success.”

– Lana has posted a gif of Rusev mowing their lawn, wearing a speedo and flip-flops. As one does.