– WWE has posted a free match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar from Battleground 2015.

– Noelle Foley interviewed both Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks for WrestlingFigures.com from San Diego Comic-Con, along with Funko Pop. There’s also a look at the figure display.

– WWE.com has a look at Boom! Studios’ new WWE #3, featuring Finn Balor’s fight with the Demon King. The two-page story was written by Tini Howard and illustrated by Serg Acuña.