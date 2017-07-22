wrestling / News
WWE News: Free Match From Battleground 2015, Noelle Foley Interviews Charlotte and Sasha Banks, WWE Looks At Finn Balor Comic
– WWE has posted a free match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar from Battleground 2015.
– Noelle Foley interviewed both Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks for WrestlingFigures.com from San Diego Comic-Con, along with Funko Pop. There’s also a look at the figure display.
– WWE.com has a look at Boom! Studios’ new WWE #3, featuring Finn Balor’s fight with the Demon King. The two-page story was written by Tini Howard and illustrated by Serg Acuña.