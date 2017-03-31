wrestling / News
WWE News: Free Play Weekend Set for WWE 2K17, USA Today Interviews Natalya and Bayley, and Sami Zayn Discusses His Community Outreach
– Microsoft has announced a free play weekend for WWE 2K17. The event will run from now through 11:59PM PST on Monday, April 3. Xbox Live Gold members can also play last year’s WWE game.
– USA Today recently interviewed Bayley, and USA Today High School Sports interviewed Natalya to promote Wrestlemania.
– The Sporting News recently interviewed Sami Zayn who discussed his community outreach, his feud with Kevin Owens, and more.