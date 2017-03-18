wrestling / News
WWE News: Full John Cena vs. Triple WrestleMania 22 Match, WWE Looks at Previous Botches and Flubs
– WWE has released the full Triple H vs. John Cena world title match from WrestleMania 22. You can check out the complete match in the player below.
– WWE has released a video in celebration of Awkward Moments Day looking at the promotion’s memorable slips and trips throughout WWE history. It’s almost like WWE’s own version of Botchamania. You can check out the video below.