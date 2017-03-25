wrestling / News

WWE News: Full Undertaker vs. Batista Match From WrestleMania 23, 33 Amazing WrestleMania Facts, and JTG Shares Movie Photos

March 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released the complete world title match between Batista and The Undertaker from WrestleMania 23. You can check out the full match below.

WWE.com released a new article looking at 33 Amazing WrestleMania Fact. One such fact is that Rob Van Dam is now the undefeated winning streak leader at WrestleMania with a 4-0 record.

– Former WWE Superstar JTG shared some photos from a movie he’s working, which you can check out below.

