– WWE.com has released its picks for the 25 best Instagram photos of the week. You can check out their picks below, which include Alexa Bliss, Lana, The Bella Twins, and Charlotte.

– Becky Lynch shared a photo on her Instagram account this weekend showing her and The Singh Brothers. Lynch gave a shout out to the Singh Brothers because they worked together earlier in their careers in Canada before reuniting in WWE.

– WWE released this week’s Fury video, which features Jeff Hardy’s Whisper in the Wind. You can check out the video below.