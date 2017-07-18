wrestling / News
WWE News: Gable Reacts to Kurt Angle’s Reveal, Promo For Battleground
– After Kurt Angle revealed that Jason Jordan is his long-lost son, Jordan’s partner Chad Gable posted the following to Twitter:
Ummmmm….. what?
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2017
– Here is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at Battleground on Sunday, putting Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina Snuka against each other for a shot at SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi:
Who will challenge @NaomiWWE at @SummerSlam? We'll find out at #WWEBattleground, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/NqqojHJ3yA
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2017